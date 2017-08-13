Pep Guardiola Staying Calm After Convincing Opening Day Victory Over Newcomers Brighton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised his side after their 2-0 victory away to Brighton in Saturday's late kick-off. However, the Spanish boss has stressed the importance of taking the season a game at a time, despite his side being early favourites to win the Premier League this season.

"We're here to win games and we won the first one - but it's just the first one," he told TalkSport.

Brighton defended doggedly for most of the match, frustrating City very effectively, and only falling behind after some excellent pressing from the ever-outstanding Kevin De Bruyne, who supplied David Silva, who then assisted Sergio Aguero.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Against newly-promoted teams it's always complicated - they defend so deep, with 10 players - but we were able in the end to win the game.

"We have to learn to attack better if teams play in that way, the big teams have to handle those situations. I'm happy with what I've seen today.

"With the results this weekend, I'm happy to win away."

The match was also notable for seeing popular strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus taking to the field together, with Aguero opening the scoring and Jesus playing a prominent role throughout the match.

30 - Sergio Aguero's now scored against 30 of the 31 different clubs that he's faced in the @PremierLeague for @ManCity. Collection #BHAMCI pic.twitter.com/JebYgBavJp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

"They had chances, both of them, but of course we need goals," said Guardiola of his attacking duo. "These two guys have goals in their blood, they live for that, but to score goals we have to try to create."