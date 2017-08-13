Soccer

Pep Guardiola Staying Calm After Convincing Opening Day Victory Over Newcomers Brighton

an hour ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised his side after their 2-0 victory away to Brighton in Saturday's late kick-off. However, the Spanish boss has stressed the importance of taking the season a game at a time, despite his side being early favourites to win the Premier League this season.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-MAN CITY

 "We're here to win games and we won the first one - but it's just the first one," he told TalkSport.

Brighton defended doggedly for most of the match, frustrating City very effectively, and only falling behind after some excellent pressing from the ever-outstanding Kevin De Bruyne, who supplied David Silva, who then assisted Sergio Aguero. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Against newly-promoted teams it's always complicated - they defend so deep, with 10 players - but we were able in the end to win the game.

"We have to learn to attack better if teams play in that way, the big teams have to handle those situations. I'm happy with what I've seen today.

"With the results this weekend, I'm happy to win away."

The match was also notable for seeing popular strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus taking to the field together, with Aguero opening the scoring and Jesus playing a prominent role throughout the match. 

"They had chances, both of them, but of course we need goals," said Guardiola of his attacking duo. "These two guys have goals in their blood, they live for that, but to score goals we have to try to create."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters