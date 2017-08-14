Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will reportedly continue to miss training in order to force a move to Valencia.

The 24-year-old missed training on Friday before Inter's game against Real Betis and looks like he will continue to revolt.

As a result, he is not expected to be present at Pinetina on Tuesday, when Inter begin preparing for their Serie A opener against Fiorentina.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after their one-nil win in pre-season Spalletti addressed the situation.

He said: “Kondogbia has been very disappointing and his behaviour does not reflect the person we know. He is damaging himself with this behaviour.

“He wants to go to Valencia on loan and save a bit on his wages, but he wants it too easy… When there is something you don’t agree on, you find a middle ground. Considering the money spent on him, it’s difficult.

“In my view, Kondogbia was given some bad advice, as this sort of attitude is just not part of his personality.

The Inter boss is not prepared to let him go for anything less than €30m but the fee causes an issue for Valencia.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Due to their financial situation, they are hoping to spread the cost by signing him on loan and paying at the end of the season.

Another alternative would be to give Inter a percentage of any future sale.

Southampton were also thought to be in the running to sign the versatile midfielder but their interest seems to have cooled after the acquisition of Mario Lemina from Juventus.