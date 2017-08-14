Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: United & Spurs Dominate Perfect XI for Gameweek 1

The return of the Premier League has, to some extent, halted the constant gossip around which player will move clubs for an astronomical fee next.

With everyone now refreshing their internet browsers to see how their fantasy side has performed on game week one of the new season, Yahoo Daily Fantasy have released the XI who would have gained the most points this weekend, for a £1m jackpot. And surprise surprise...nobody got it.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Goalkeeper





Between the sticks is Spurs captain Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman would have scored you an impressive 14.5 points after keeping a clean sheet during Tottenham's 2-0 victory over newly promoted Newcastle. One of four Spurs players involved in the perfect XI, keep an eye out for the three remaining Lillywhites superstars.