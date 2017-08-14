Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: United & Spurs Dominate Perfect XI for Gameweek 1
The return of the Premier League has, to some extent, halted the constant gossip around which player will move clubs for an astronomical fee next.
With everyone now refreshing their internet browsers to see how their fantasy side has performed on game week one of the new season, Yahoo Daily Fantasy have released the XI who would have gained the most points this weekend, for a £1m jackpot. And surprise surprise...nobody got it.
Defence
When looking at the perfect back four, it perhaps isn't surprising to find a defence that is filled with players that work under José Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.
With the defence shared equally between Manchester United and Tottenham, Phil Jones and Daley Blind occupy the red half of the back four. Solid performances in United's dominant 4-0 victory over West Ham, don't be surprised to see Jones and Blind pop up in the perfect XI throughout the season.
Kyle Walker-Peters and Ben Davies finish off the defence for the opening weekend. Davies not only helped his side to a clean sheet but the Welsh international also registered his first goal of the season, helping him rack up an impressive 15.4 points. As for Kyle Walker's namesake, a constant attacking threat to Newcastle has seen the 20-year-old feature in this week's perfect XI.
Midfield
Unsurprisingly Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan feature alongside top-scoring midfielder Christian Eriksen, with the Dane racking up over 21 points.
The only player in the perfect XI that didn't feature for Manchester United or Tottenham is a Swiss international who started against Mourinho's ruthless Red Devils. 21-year-old Edimilson Fernandes was one of the few bright sparks for West Ham and with fantasy salary of just £10, his creativity was enough to secure his place in the perfect XI.
Strikers
Was it ever going to be anyone else?
A Romelu Lukaku brace and a strike from Anthony Martial was enough to see the Manchester United pair round off the perfect XI for the opening weekend. Cruising to a 4-0 victory over West Ham, the United duo would have scored you a whopping 39.6 points combined, the brunt of which comes from Belgian international Lukaku.
Perfect XI Combined Points Total: 151.35
Perfect XI Combined Price: £199
Think you can pick the perfect XI? Play at https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/dailyfantasy to enter this week’s competitions!