Live Stream: Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

Soccer
Avi Creditor
30 minutes ago

FC Cincinnati's run in the U.S. Open Cup has been the story of the competition, and the upstart USL side will look to seize an improbable place in the final at the expense of a third MLS victim.

After beating Columbus Crew SC and the Chicago Fire in previous rounds (and NASL's Miami FC in the quarterfinals), FC Cincinnati hosts the New York Red Bulls at Nippert Stadium (8 p.m. ET), where a capacity crowd will hope to witness history. No lower-division team has won the competition since the Rochester Rhinos achieved the feat in 1999–the only side to do so in the MLS era. FCC, which has won four of its five Open Cup games by 1-0 scorelines and another in PKs after a 0-0 draw, has already made history by becoming the first non-MLS team to reach the semifinals since the Richmond Kickers in 2011.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are a trophy-starved franchise and in-form in MLS as winners of seven of their last 10 matches, and Jesse Marsch's side will set out to end the Cinderella story in hostile territory.

Watch the match via live stream below (or through U.S. Soccer here):

The winner will go on to play Sporting Kansas City in the final after the three-time winner outlasted the San Jose Earthquakes in their semifinal in penalties. Sporting KC will host the final, looking to win the competition for a third time in six seasons.

