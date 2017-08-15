PSG to Be Punished for Breaking Financial Fair Play Rules Over Neymar Signin Next Year

Paris Saint-Germain will face disciplinary action from UEFA next year after breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

The French giants recently signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record £200m and many have expected the club to be sanctioned, while PSG could still move for Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

Critics have questioned how PSG can spend £200m on Brazil international Neymar and stay within UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, which were introduced in 2013 to stop clubs accumulating too much debt.

The rules are also meant to stop wealthy owners putting in too much money into their sides, stating that a club like PSG, owned by the Gulf state of Qatar, can spend €30m more than it earns in a three-year period.

The Times say a punishment will not be given until the autumn of 2018, when PSG are next assessed, because FFP covers profit and loss over a three-year period.

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

The report claims PSG will need to come up with an explanation as to how they can afford Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Santos back in 2013, and that if they cannot then UEFA will likely issue them with a hefty punishment.

Sanctions could go beyond a fine and spending restrictions and instead include PSG being thrown out of the Champions League, a competition they are yet to become a force in despite becoming a majorly successful side in France in recent years.

Neymar made a good start to his PSG career on Sunday, scoring one and assisting another as Unai Emery's side beat Guingamp 3-0.