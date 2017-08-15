Soccer

Real Madrid Maverick Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His 'Freedom' Pass & Insists He's No Striker

38 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the view that he has transformed into a striker and insisted he likes to 'play with freedom.'

The 32-year-old goal machine started out his playing career as a conventional winger before seemingly transitioning into a striker throughout his time at Real Madrid.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

His goal record on paper would certainly suggest him to be a striker if one never watched him actually play, but superhuman Ronaldo doesn't seem himself in that role.

Diario Gol report he told Chinese media: "I definitely have not ever viewed myself playing as a striker. I’m a different player to a decade ago when I started out at Sporting and even when I played for Manchester United I was an out-and-out winger who took on defenders and crossed.

"As I developed, I started to view the game differently and thought to myself that I have the ability to do more than just that.

"I recognised I had to play closer to the goal as I would have more chances to score and whilst it may seem like I play as a number nine, I don’t see that - I enjoy having freedom on the pitch."

For the most part, Karim Benzema has occupied the central striking role at the Bernabeu with Ronaldo tucked in slightly from the left with support on the overlap from the likes of Marcelo and Luka Modric.

