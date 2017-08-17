Soccer

Hull Boss Leonid Slutsky Hints at Move for Leicester Forward Amid Injury Crisis

30 minutes ago

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky is in the market for a new striker, having lost Abel Hernandez to an achilles injury this week.

The Uruguyan forward went down in a match against Wolves on Tuesday, and has been ruled out for six months following surgery. Slutsky is now keen to bring in other players to strengthen his squad and fill the void.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Leicester Mercury, the manager has his eyes on Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa, who struggled to establish himself in the Foxes set-up after a £16m move from CSKA Moscow last summer.

Leicester are thought to be open to letting the player leave, but are also keen on recouping most of their initial outlay.

Slutsky has expressed an interest in signing the player whom he worked with for four years in Russia. However, he points out that the Tigers' attack is not the only position in need of strengthening.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“We have some loan options and maybe at the end of the transfer window getting players from the Premier League is possible,” he said in the wake of his side's 3-2 loss against Wolves.

“We are waiting for the decision of big clubs on some players.

“He is not our player but, of course, every coach is better working with players he knows and I worked with Musa for four years. I know him and he knows me, it is normal.

“His position is not the only important one though in this situation.”

