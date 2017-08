These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Ever wonder how tall Lionel Messi is?

The Barcelona star is adept with the ball at his feet and at slicing through narrow spaces and attacking defenses.

Messi does all this while standing just 5'7", working with a low center of gravity that certainly aids him in a lot of ways.

Compare that to his frequent foil Cristiano Ronaldo who is 6'1" and plays a much more physical style.

Messi, 30, has scored 349 goals in a Barcelona shirt dating back to 2004.