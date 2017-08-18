Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 2

It's been a tough week for many FPL managers, as they look back at the decisions they made over the summer with regret and stare with huge temptation at their wildcard already.

There's still thirty-seven more gameweeks though, so this is no time to be panicking. Stand out games this week include Chelsea's trip to Wembley to play Tottenham and Manchester City playing host to Everton on Monday night.

Here are a few players you should consider bringing into your sides this weekend, and some to avoid at all costs.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Tom Heaton - The highest point-scoring goalkeeper last season will fancy his chances of a clean sheet against low-scoring West Brom, with Burnley in high spirits after last weekend.

Kasper Schmiechel - Owned by just 3% of FPL users and up against a Brighton side who could struggle for goals this season, Schmiechel could be a great pick this weekend.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Who's Not





Robert Elliot - With an injury-hit defence in front of him, and up against a Huddersfield side full of confidence, Elliot could really struggle this weekend.

Thibaut Courtois - He's highly-owned, but with Chelsea appearing to be in disarray and up against the likes of Kane and Alli this weekend, Courtois is one to avoid.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Ryan Bertrand - Two bonus points to go with a clean sheet last weekend, Bertrand could well add attacking returns against a dreadful West Ham defence on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Cheap, owned by less than 3% of players and now apparently on corners and free-kicks. Liverpool's defence is still dodgy, but against Crystal Palace this weekend Alexander-Arnold could produce serious returns.

Matt King/GettyImages

Who's Not





Leighton Baines - Everton may be in good form, but £6.0m Baines is an expensive option who could struggle in the coming weeks, with games against Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd following this weekend's trip to Manchester City.

Rob Holding - With Arsenal's defence looking a shambles, and Mertesacker and Mustafi both returning to full fitness, Holding will struggle both for minutes and for clean-sheets.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Aaron Mooy - Mooy rewarded his few owners last week with an assist against Crystal Palace, and could find more opportunities against a weakened Newcastle side.

Aaron Ramsey - Scoring off the bench against Leicester and now appearing to be over his injury, Ramsey should start against Stoke and is great value at £7.0m.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages





Who's Not





Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace really struggled against Huddersfield last weekend, and with Zaha now injured for a few weeks at least it's time to get rid of the young midfielder.

Leroy Sané - Given just twenty minutes against Brighton last weekend, Sané looks set to be a victim of City's huge attacking depth and at £8.5m he is too expensive just to make appearances off the bench.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Jamie Vardy - After scoring two goals against Arsenal last week, Jamie Vardy will head into this week's match at home against Brighton full of confidence in the belief he can add to his tally.





Gabriel Jesus - Aguero may have scored against Brighton last weekend, but his team-mate Jesus is £1m cheaper and has slipped under the rader with just 11% ownership. Jesus had great chances to score against Brighton and could well get underway against Everton.





Michael Regan/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jermain Defoe - With Josh King and Benik Afobe appearing to be ahead of Defoe in the pecking order, there are much better options than Defoe in your FPL frontline.

Michy Batshuayi - His price dropped during the week, and after Morata impressed off the bench against Burnley it looks unlikely that Batshuayi will find himself starting against Tottenham.