Real Madrid Tipped to Make One Final Attempt to Sign David de Gea Before Transfer Deadline

Real Madrid have been tipped to make one final attempt to prise goalkeeper David de Gea away from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes in less than two weeks.

Real, who have been trying and failing to sign De Gea since 2014 but came close in 2015, appeared to have given up the chase earlier this summer when it became clear that the player was happy at Old Trafford and would not force a move.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

But as circumstances elsewhere change, The Sun has claimed that Los Blancos are back.

Real's only summer signings so far have been Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos. And while both players are considered enormous talents, neither falls into the marquee or Galactico bracket that is an important part of president Florentino Perez's outlook.

It had been thought that Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe might be that player, but as a deal for the French forward looks less likely, The Sun's suggestion is that Real will move again for De Gea as they look to make sure the summer doesn't end without a big arrival.

Coach Zinedine Zidane apparently doesn't feel the need for another outfield player now that Mbappe is potentially off the table, especially as promising youngster Marco Asensio continues his impressive development.

What the tabloid report perhaps overlooks, however, is the previous understanding that Zidane was also perfectly happy with Costa Rican international Keylor Navas as his number one - a main reason why Perez was earlier willing to give up on De Gea this summer.

Chris Trotman/GettyImages

Navas won Champions League titles in both his seasons as a starter and was this week including on the 24-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player award - one of only three goalkeepers alongside superstar stopper Manuel Neuer and living legend Gianluigi Buffon.