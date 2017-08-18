Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Harry Kane vs Alvaro Morata - Head to Head in Gameweek 2

The first match between two of the Premier League's top teams is upon us this weekend as Tottenham prepare to host Chelsea.

It also sees two of the best strikers in Europe square off in Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata, with the encounter just one part of a match that should live up to all expectations.



After contrasting results in their first games both sides will be looking for the win, but should you back the England international or the former Real Madrid forward when it comes to picking a striker for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy who can bag goals at Wembley on Sunday?

Form

Despite only making a cameo appearance last weekend off the substitutes bench, Morata still managed to net a goal and set up David Luiz's strike.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

During his 31-minute Premier League debut Morata showed his talents and is the form man ahead of his Tottenham counterpart Kane, whose struggles in the early months of the season are well documented.

The 24-year-old has never scored in the Premier League in August and even though he nearly broke that hoodoo on Sunday against Newcastle, seeing an injury time shot come back off the post, Morata seems to be the better option in this category heading into Sunday's behemoth clash.

Opposition

Last season's two strongest defences will face off on Sunday, but one is certainly in better shape than the other.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Tottenham centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were relatively untroubled during the 2-0 win over Newcastle while Chelsea's Gary Cahill was sent off in the damaging 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

With Victor Moses back from suspension Cesar Azpilicueta will move back into a centre-back role, most likely alongside David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger, but if Antonio Conte's side remains as disorganised as it was last week then you should fancy Kane to grab a strike or two.

Value

There's a bit to consider when it comes price, with Kane costing £26 and Morata setting you back a further £22.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With a budget of £200, Morata is the cheaper option but, up against arguably the league's best defence, he may struggle for chances without the additional firepower of Eden Hazard and Pedro.

It's a tricky decision either way, with Kane historically struggling during the early stages of the season, but the chaos in Chelsea's defence last week will have had Spurs' star man licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Premier League champions.

