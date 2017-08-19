Christian Pulisic scored a delightful goal in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga opener to give the side a 1-0 lead over Wolfsburg.

It's Pulisic's fourth career Bundesliga goal, and it's the 18-year-old American's second goal in all competitions in this young season—he scored against rival Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, in which Dortmund lost in penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The goal was classic Pulisic in many ways, as the young star entered the box from the right hand side and without hesitation, placed it past the keeper with a right-footed shot. With the goal he became the fourth U.S international with a Bundesliga goal on the first day of the season.

Earlier this week, reports came out that Pulisic - a wanted man by many European clubs - was very happy in Germany and would not make any decisions on his future until after the World Cup.