Leeds Talisman Chris Wood Closing in on Burnley Switch After £15m Agreement Reached

Burnley have edged closer to the capture of Chris Wood after they agreed a £15m deal to sign the Leeds United star.

The Clarets had been rebuffed in their advances for Wood with two earlier bids, but the Daily Mirror has now reported that an agreement of £15m plus add-ons has been reached between the two clubs for his transfer.

Wood will travel to Burnley's training complex on Saturday to undergo a series of medical tests before potentially being unveiled as the latest addition to Sean Dyche's first-team squad at some point over the weekend.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Dyche had been desperate to add another marksman to his senior ranks after he sanctioned the £18.5m sale of Andre Gray to Watford ahead of the 2017/18 campaign kicking off.

The gruff boss only has Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes as viable options to lead his attacking line, and the acquisition of Wood would give him another player to hopefully bag the goals to keep Burnley out of a relegation battle this term.

Wood was keen to move to Turf Moor as soon as he caught wind of Burnley's interest, but his chances of playing in the Premier League again were thwarted for a while as Leeds knocked back derisory bids for his signature.

Chris Wood got booed every game before he came into form and got abuse 24/7 on Twitter. Now people expect loyalty in return? Nah 😂💰 #lufc — SouthStand LUFC (@SouthStand_LUFC) August 19, 2017

The Whites had attempted to hand Wood an improved three-year contract in a bid to keep him, but realised doing so was a lost cause as the 25-year-old held out for a move to Burnley.

Burnley upped their offer for Wood after they saw an £11.8m offer for Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone rebuffed, and turned their attentions back to the New Zealand international following that setback.

Wood plundered 30 goals in a remarkable season for Leeds last time out - a haul that saw his reputation in the game rises significantly after a few seasons of below-par returns in front of goal. Wood will join fellow new arrivals Jack Cork, Jonathan Walters, Phil Bardsley and Charlie Taylor when he completes his Burnley move.