Man Utd Could Allow David de Gea to Join Real Madrid Next Summer on One Condition

Manchester United could finally give in to Real Madrid and allow goalkeeper David de Gea to make the move to Bernabeu next summer, but only if the Old Trafford club can secure the signature of AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement.

That is the latest claim from The Sun on the long running saga that first captured attention in 2014 as De Gea began to emerge as one of the best in the world.

Since a proposed move in 2015 fell through after the paperwork was filed too late, United have always maintained that De Gea is not for sale. The player, meanwhile, has never asked for a move, despite it apparently being his dream, and has no intention of forcing it.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Yet it has long been maintained that De Gea would like to return to play in his home city at some point in his career, and if United can cover themselves it could be just 12 months down the line.

That is because United would target 18-year-old Donnarumma, a Milan starter since the age of 16 and the player tipped to take over namesake Gianluigi Buffon's legendary mantle at international level with Italy after the World Cup.





Donnarumma has already toyed with leaving Milan, with the new contract he recently agreed coming as a shock U-turn after it was controversially declared he would not sign any fresh terms and run down his existing deal that was due to expire in 2018.

Where United are perhaps better placed than most to land Donnarumma is a growing relationship with super agent Mino Raiola.

The teenager is one the Dutchman's many high profile clients, with Raiola taking Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford since 2016.