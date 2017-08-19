Premier League Week Two: United Looks Unstoppable, Chicharito's Brace Not Enough
The second weekend of the Premier League confirmed Manchester United's dominance, Chicharito's tenacious instincts and some very silly red cards.
Jose Mourinho's squad demonstrated once again how good they are this season, both offensively and defensively, as United defeated Swansea 4-0 at Liberty Stadium in the early fixture. That's eight goals in two matches, none conceded as Lukaku, Pogba and Martial ended up on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, two goals from Chicharito weren't enough as Southampton scored a late winner thanks to Charlie Austin, making it 3-2 on the day. The job was not made easier for the East London team as Marko Arnautovic was sent off for a ridiculous elbow on Jack Stephens after only 30 minutes. Bournemouth is also having a bad start to the season, as Eddie Howe's men fell to Watford 2-0 (the Cherries are now 0-2) and Liverpool scraped through against Palace thanks to Sadio Mané.
Ruthless Red Devils Win 4-0 Against Swansea, Record Eight Goals in Two Matches
Manchester United beat Swansea City 4-0 in Saturday's lunch time Premier League encounter at the Liberty stadium.
A first Man Utd goal for Eric Bailly on the stroke of half-time gave United the advantage then a trio of goals in the final ten minutes saw that Jose Mourinho's side picked up successive four nil victories.
Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored in a frantic six minute spell which saw the hosts collapse at an alarming rate. It was an entertaining affair in which Swansea were very much in the game for large parts but in the end, United's enviable quality shown through.
The Swans made two changes from that side which drew 0-0 at Southampton last Saturday. Summer signing Roque Mesa was given his debut in place of the injured Leon Britton in midfield whilst Kyle Bartley was recalled to the back four in place of Wayne Routledge.
Mourinho opted for the same XI who thrashed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday with Marcus Rashford partnering Romelu Lukaku in attack once again. Victor Lindelof was on the bench for the first time this season after missing the victory over the Hammers.
Jordan Ayew almost gave Paul Clement's side the perfect start when his near-post cross skimmed the bar and bounced wide, almost catching David de Gea out in the process. United hit back and came even closer to the opener when Phil Jones' header smashed off the bar with the home side clearing the danger.
1 - Eric Bailly has netted his first-ever league goal in his 67th top-flight appearance (La Liga & Premier League combined). Poached. pic.twitter.com/bXjDuYWKyH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017
The former Blackburn man looked offside, despite no flag being raised but Mourinho's side tried to impose themselves on their hosts with little success. Swansea defended resolutely and tried to ask questions of the Red Devils with Bartley the unlikely source of an opening goal.
The 26-year-old beat Bailly to a corner but only managed to flick his header wide. Then, on 39 minutes, the 6'4 man had an even better chance but again was off target with his header. Rashford had perhaps the games best opportunity in between Bartley's efforts but Lukasz Fabianski was equal to it.
Alfie Mawson's poor back header sent the United striker through on goal but his tame chip was easily snuffed out by Fabianski, who stood his ground and caught the ball. However, on the stroke of half-time United weren't to be denied and they scored through Bailly. The centre-back reacted quickest after Paul Pogba's header was brilliantly saved by the 'keeper and he turned it in from almost the goal line.
The goal felt somewhat harsh on the home side but United were good value for their lead at the break, who always looked the most likely to score. Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had further efforts on goal for United during the first 15 minutes of the second period but Tammy Abraham almost scored his first Premier League goal.
Jones and Bailly had gone to sleep after Tom Carroll fired a cross into the United box but the Chelsea loanee couldn't direct his header goalwards. It was better from Swansea and they introduced Routledge and Luciano Narsingh for Mesa and Bartley in a bid to up the ante on 66 minutes.
Another Swansea corner caused panic and Abraham came close again but he was just unable to make contact with the ball then Leroy Fer gave Pogba a chance from a promising free-kick after he fouled Daley Blind.
80' - GOOOOAAAL! Swansea 0 #MUFC 2.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2017
It's @RomeluLukaku9 again! #SWAMUN pic.twitter.com/yrRM9O7fqX
The France international curled his 25-yard effort just over the ball as United tried to put the game to bed. Then, in a ruthless six minute spell, Mourinho witnessed his side score an incredible three times to truly bury the Swans. Lukaku scored his third goal in just his second appearance and Pogba scored just minutes afterwards. Both goals assisted by the impressive Mkhitaryan.
Substitute Anthony Martial then added the gloss to a fine United victory with an assured finish. Pogba teed up his countryman and after a piercing run the forward finished into the bottom corner with an assured finish.
Another game, another 4-0 win for United who looked brilliant from start to finish. The Welsh side put up an admiral fight but the collapse in the final ten minutes allowed United to sharpen their claws and send a message to the rest of the league.
Chicharito's Brace Not Enough as Charlie Austin Nets Late Winner
New Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino got his first win at the club after beating a 10-man West Ham United side 3-2 in a thrilling game at St. Mary's.
Southampton capitalised on Marko Arnautovic's dismissal and scored twice in the first half, while Hammers keeper Joe Hart conceded his fifth and sixth goals of the season at his new club as West Ham's defence once again looked fragile.
The Hammers picked themselves up before half time, courtesy of a goal from new boy Chicharito. The Mexican striker then found the net again later on as West Ham miraculously drew level.
Saints striker Charlie Austin then converted the side's second penalty of the game with only moments of stoppage time to go, concluding a hostile encounter on the south coast.
90: YES! YES! YES! @chazaustin10 makes no mistake from the spot. (3-2) pic.twitter.com/iVaWug9eqk— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2017
Both sides started brightly, showing confidence while on the ball and passing well. Hammers wide man Arnautovic could've opened the scoring early on after Michail Antonio got the winger in on goal. However, the former Stoke forward scuffed his shot and the ball went well wide.
Shortly after the miss, Southampton poacher Manolo Gabbiadini ended the club's nine hour long goal drought at St. Mary's inside 10 minutes after being fed through on goal by Nathan Redmond and slipping the ball past West Ham keeper Joe Hart.
📸— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2017
Get in there, @Mgabbia23! #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/Z2gMJSBWk5
The game began to get hostile after the opening goal, with both sets of players making some poor tackles. Hammers striker Javier Hernandez and Saints midfielder Mario Lemina both found themselves on the end of unnecessary challenges.
After showing promise early on, Arnautovic was shown a straight red for an elbow to the face of defender Jack Stephens. The incident was entirely unprovoked with both players having their backs to goal to the Saints goal.
Things went bad for worse for the Hammers in the 36th minute as former Saints defender Jose Fonte pulled down skipper Steven Davis inside the box which resulted in a penalty for Southampton.
Dusan Tadic, who was making his 100th league appearance for the Saints, stepped up and converted his spot kick after missing three of his last eight penalties for the club.
Both Cedric Soares and Davis both fired wide for Southampton after finding themselves in good positions on either side of the West Ham goal. Hernandez then got one back for Hammers against the run of play, as the Mexico international tapped one in after Antonio's shot was parried by Fraser Forster.
Right place, right time. We've got hope.— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 19, 2017
👏 @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/g51TS9TaY8
Hernandez almost found the back of the net again shortly after half time after curling one in from outside the box, Forster was forced to make a save.
Southampton heaped further pressure on West Ham as goalscorer Gabbiadini smashed one against the crossbar from far out with 30 minutes left. Tadic forced a save from Hart moments later.
The Saints were frustrated in their attempts to see off West Ham, as their continued pressure came to nothing against a galvanised Hammers defence.
Hernandez then punished Southampton as he scored his second of the game after Cresswell found space and crossed in a sublime ball. Substitute Diafra Sakho was originally on the end of the cross but headed against Forster, Hernandez was once again there to finish from close range.
Pablo Zabaleta brought down Maya Yoshida inside the box with only a few minutes left of the game. Late substitute Charlie Austin stepped up and finished off the Hammers in a dramatic game.
Etienne Capoue Seals the Deal as Watford Wins Against Cherries
Saturday afternoon saw Watford ease past hosts Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Both sides handed starting places to some summer signings - with veterans Troy Deeney and Jermain Defoe starting the game on their respective sides' benches.
The first half of the match was fairly even, although Watford began to show their control over the hosts towards the end of the period - with possession relatively even.
Strong performances from Benik Afobe and Nathan Ake weren't enough to outshine Miguel Britos' performance at the back for the Hornets - keeping things tight throughout despite picking up a booking inside the first half.
By the end of the first half, it was evident that the new signings for both teams were outshining the rest of their teammates; though Bournemouth star Josh King showed flashes of the quality which saw him hammer in goals for fun at the end of last season.
HT | @afcbournemouth 0-0 #watfordfc— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 19, 2017
Gray turns over Richarlison's cutback right at the death.
Matchday live ⬇https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/uwSej5H5X5
Nathaniel Chalobah started the second half on fire in the Hornets' midfield, with two chances blocked by Asmir Begovic between the sticks for Bournemouth. After Chalobah's missed chances, Bournemouth upped the ante by subbing Defoe on for Afobe in hopes of breaking the stalemate.
Begovic was immediately bombarded by the efforts of Chalobah and Andre Gray as Bournemouth's defence looked like it was slipping by the 65th minute.
Finally, in the 73rd minute, Watford's new Brazilian forward Richarlison ended the drought with his second attempt on goal, created with the assistance of in-form Chalobah and Gray.
73 | Richarlison touches it over the line after fine work down the right by Gray.#watfordfc 1-0!— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 19, 2017
Matchday live ⬇https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/EsxAi7p98p
The frustration of Bournemouth fans was audible in the stadium as Watford continued to drive them back, although Richarlison's celebrations were short-lived as a cramp in the 80th minute forced Marco Silva to make a defensive substitution, bringing on Etienne Capoue.
The Frenchman made an immediate impact for the Hornets as he sealed the match for Watford by smashing in 25-yard strike in the 86th minute before Chalobah was finally subbed off after an impressive performance.
Sadio Mane Secures Reds' First League Win of the Season
Despite holding a poor record against Crystal Palace at Anfield in recent times, Liverpool were able to overcome their demons as they secured their first victory of the new Premier League campaign courtesy of a composed strike from Sadio Mane.
The Reds dominated much of the game's proceedings, but the Eagles will be ruing a number of missed chances which could have maintained their impressive record at Anfield - as they remain winless so far this season.
Jurgen Klopp made a host of changes from their 3-3 draw with Watford on the opening weekend - including handing starts to Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez - whilst the Eagles fielded an attacking lineup intent on causing trouble against Liverpool's defence.
Liverpool dominated the game's early possession, knocking it around comfortably across the back four, but posing no immediate threat in the early minutes to a Crystal Palace side looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Huddersfield.
As the game increased in tempo, it was the Reds who looked to utilise a fluid system of one-touch passes and the width of the field to unlock the Eagles defence.
Robertson made the first run in behind the Crystal Palace backline, followed closely by James Milner and Joel Matip - all of whom should have done better to test Wayne Hennessey in the away goal.
Andrew Robertson's first half by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017
85% pass accuracy
7 crosses
3 chances created
Promising start. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RcNI3NJjpX
The Eagles - deploying a more direct style of play under new manager Frank de Boer - were able to test Liverpool's defence set-up at set pieces early on in the first half, where James Tomkins' header would have left Simon Mignolet struggling to make up ground had he been on target.
Jurgen Klopp's side on the other hand were able to win the ball back effectively in Crystal Palace's defensive half and maintain pressure, however they failed to find the both the first, and final touch to make their domination in possession count in the final third.
And the visitors almost made the Reds pay as a save from Hennessey following Roberto Firmono's powerful strike sent the Eagles away on a swift counter-attack - capitalising on the Reds lack of defensive numbers - which set up Jason Puncheon, but his shot was agonisingly straight at Mignolet.
The half was a somewhat frustrating one for Liverpool who were unable to find the back of the net despite their attacking domination, whilst the Eagles likely headed into the break confident of snatching a goal, whilst keeping Liverpool at bay.
This is one of those games where just one genuine piece of attacking quality could win it. Hope it's delivered by someone in red.— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 19, 2017
Liverpool came rushing out of the blocks in the second-half, immediately finding pockets of space in-behind the Eagles back-line - with the final delivery once again evading the Merseysiders.
Despite being pushed back for over ten minutes, the Eagles should have broken the deadlock when Ruben Loftus-Cheek made a scintillating run down the left-hand side of Liverpool's defence.
His square up to Christian Benteke looked certain to be converted by the Belgian striker but the 26-year-old who has an impeccable record against the Reds - five goals in his last three games as a visitor at Anfield - failed to take advantage of his clear shot on goal.
Benteke with a miss of Sunday League proportions there.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017
The hectic second-half continued as the home side sent a number of quick-fire shots in Hennessey's direction, which the Welsh keeper did well to keep out.
A scramble in the Crystal Palace box following a surging run on the wing from Mohamed Salah had both sets of fans groaning in frustration, but that didn't last long for Liverpool fans as the Reds went on to break the deadlock only moments later.
It was an unlucky set of circumstances for the Eagles as the ball ricocheted of a defender and fell kindly to Mane, who calmly slotted the ball past the oncoming Hennessey to give the home side the lead, merely fifteen minutes away from full-time.
MANEEE!!! pic.twitter.com/oKXxK64Ott— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2017
In the quest to level the scores and make the Reds experience a nervy finish to the game, the Eagles resorted to long balls which has brought success to a number of league rivals.
However, it also left the Eagles exposed to the pace of Liverpool's counter-attack who could have added to their lead if it were not for the intervention of Hennessey - who had a largely impressive game in between the sticks.
Big three points for Liverpool with a much-rotated squad. Confidence will be high heading into the mid-week clash with Hoffenheim. #LFC— Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) August 19, 2017
Mane's late goal has secured a much needed three points for Liverpool, who will now swiftly turn their attention to the second-leg of their Champions League qualification on Wednesday against Hoffenheim, before welcoming Arsenal to Anfield in their third league game of the season.
Crystal Palace will head back to Selhurst Park to host Swansea on Saturday, not only looking to register their first win of the campaign, but also their first goal.
Robson-Kanu Goes From Hero to Villain to Hero in Tight Baggies Win
Substitute Hal Robson-Kanu came on to score the winner, and was later sent off, as West Brom snatched all three points at Turf Moor against Burnley.
After a first half which Burnley largely dominated, their inaccurate finishing was punished by a rejuvenated West Brom in the second-half. Following good work from Matt Phillips in the air, Robson-Kanu was on hand to finish at the near post in the 71st minute.
Despite a late rally by the home side, and a dismissal for goal scorer Robson-Kanu for an ugly elbow on Matthew Lowton, they held on to make it six points from six. For Burnley, following an inspired performance at champions Chelsea last week, they will be disappointed and frustrated with their first home performance of the season.
On a windy afternoon in Lancashire, Gareth Barry made his debut for the away side, coming in for Claudio Yacob in central midfield. The Clarets were unchanged.
The first half largely consisted of consistent Burnley pressure, with West Brom frontman Jay Rodriguez left isolated throughout as the Baggies struggled to retain possession.
Following decent early chances for Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick and the in-form Sam Vokes, Burnley really should have taken the lead in the 44th minute. Robbie Brady whipped in a beauty of a corner, with Ben Mee somehow heading over when it looked easier to score.
And after a drab start to the second period, the substitution of Robson-Kanu in place of James McClean changed the game, as the Wales international’s support of Rodriguez gave West Brom a different outlet up front.
A scrappy goal gave the Baggies all three points, with a punt up field nodded on by Matt Phillips, with Robson-Kanu the first to react to strike home at the near post past a helpless Tom Heaton.
The game largely petered out in the latter stages, aside from a red card for Robson-Kanu; with his eyes firmly fixed on the ball, he caught Matthew Lowton with his right elbow, prompting referee Martin Atkinson to send him off. Perhaps a tad harsh, yet West Brom held on with relative ease to conclude an extremely satisfying afternoon for Tony Pulis’ men.
Foxes Down Seagulls in Routine Win at King Power Stadium
Brighton's maiden Premier League campaign has suffered another early setback after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.
Shinji Okazaki and home debutant Harry Maguire clinched the points for Craig Shakespeare's home side with goals in each half to condemn the visitors to yet another top flight loss.
Brighton shows fighting spirit but ultimately gunned down by the sheer quality of the Foxes' attack and, in particular, man of the match and wantaway forward Riyad Mahrez.
It took all of 52 seconds for the home side to open the scoring. Mahrez's twinkle toes opened up space in the penalty area for a shot and, after the winger's effort was parried by Seagulls goalkeeper Matt Ryan, Okazaki was on hand to stab home the rebound from close range.
Okazaki was involved again soon after as he pounced on a lax touch by Markus Suttner but, after teeing up Jamie Vardy, the Japanese international's strike partner could only scuff his shot at the sprawling figure of Shane Duffy.
Ryan bravely dove at the feet of Vardy as he looked to pounce on Didier Ndidi's through ball as Leicester continued to up the ante before Glenn Murray had the ball in the net for the visitors. The veteran forward, though, was correctly flagged offside and saw his strike disallowed.
0:52 - Shinji Okazaki is the first player to score inside the opening minute of a Premier League match in 2017-18 (52 secs). Keen. pic.twitter.com/kvDEQWzIY0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017
Referee Lee Probert waved away Brighton claims for a penalty after Wes Morgan charged down Jamie Murphy's goalbound effort, while Matty James and Okazaki wasted fantastic chances as the half drew to a close.
Almost 10 minutes into the second half and Leicester doubled their advantage. Mahrez was the provider yet again, with his inswinging corner to the back post being guided into the net by Maguire to bag his first goal since his summer switch from Hull City.
Substitute Tomer Hemed drew a superb diving save from Kasper Schmeichel as Brighton tried to force a way back into the match, while Lewis Dunk was in the right place to divert Mahrez's snap shot away from danger down the opposite end.
Mahrez and Solly March traded chances that were well held by Ryan and Schmeichel respectively, while Foxes fans were left concerned as talisman Vardy hobbled off with an apparent ankle problem in second-half stoppage time.
Try as Brighton might, though, they couldn't find a way past Leicester's stubborn defence and now head into next weekend desperate for points ahead of the first international break of the season.