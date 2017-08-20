Inter Milan 3-0 Fiorentina: Mauro Icardi Carries Inter to the Perfect Start

Inter Milan have started the season as they mean to go on, as Mauro Icardi netted twice past Fiorentina. It was a comfortable win for the hosts, filling fans with optimism, as Luciano Spalletti's men looked in control for the duration of the match.

It was the dream start for Inter, as they were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the game. Captain Mauro Icardi was brought down due to a clumsy challenge by Davide Astori, and the referee pointed to the spot.

It was Icardi who stepped up, looking unfazed in the process. A slow run up was met with a cool, composed finish, into the bottom right corner - as the hosts took an early advantage. A deserved one as well, as Fiorentina were under the cosh for the opening encounters.

Icardi doubled the lead not long after. An excellent cross from Ivan Perisic was met by the head of the Argentine, who overpowered the Fiorentina defence. Guiding the ball into the far corner, Icardi's and Inter's season was off to a flyer.

The hosts continued to look lethal going forward, with pace out wide and Icardi gunning for a hat-trick. Fiorentina's chances were few and far between, only showing threat from crossing positions - which Miranda and Skriniar dealt with easily.

The introduction of video replays to the league came into play on the stroke of half time, as Fiorentina's Giovani Simeone and Miranda clashed in the box. Consulting the technology, the referee only confirmed his earlier decision to decline the penalty appeals - as Inter maintained their two goal lead going into the break.

While Fiorentina grew into the game, Inter went into cruise control, dominating possession and seeing out the affair. Although, Handanovic was forced into making a difficult save, as substitute Khouma Babacar's driven effort was pushed wide of the post.

Inter put the game to bed with 10 minutes to play, as Ivan Perisic met Joao Mario's cross with a diving header. Putting the ball past Fiorentina keeper Sportiello with ease, Inter's third of the night ensured the three points. It was a convincing performance for those expecting Inter to challenge for Champions League qualification this season.