Neymar Records Two Goals, Two Assists In Paris Saint-Germain Home Debut

Neymar scored two goals and recorded two assists in his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain at Parc de Princes in Sunday afternoon's 6–2 victory over Toulouse.

A minute of silence took place before the match in memory of the victims of this week's terror attacks in Barcelona. Neymar was visibly emotional and fought back tears during the moment of silence.

Just before the end of the first half, Neymar tied the game at 1–1 with a short kick to rebound off a block from the goalkeeper. He notched his first assist to Adrien Rabiot for a 2–1 lead going into halftime.

Edinson Cavani (75), Javier Pastore (82) and Layvin Kurzawa (84) also added goals for PSG.

Neymar's biggest moment of the match was the final goal of the evening in the 90th minute. The Brazilian star managed to get past five defenders and had his back turned away from the goal before finding the net for one of the most impressive strikes of the year.

Neymar now has three goals in two games for PSG since his £198 million move from Barcelona.

