Soccer

Antoine Griezmann's Comments on Twitter Perhaps Hint He Regrets Not Joining Man Utd

33 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has expressed a hint of regret at not joining Jose Mourinho's high-flying Manchester United this summer.

Via Twitter, the French forward made comments that showed a sadness in not moving to Old Trafford after the Red Devils' £89m bid for the star was rejected by his club earlier during the transfer window, and the United faithful were quick to respond.

Although the sensational move isn't looking like its feasible this summer, if Griezmann were to fancy a transfer in a later window, he will certainly be a welcome addition to Mourinho's squad judging by the evidence above.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters