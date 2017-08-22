Everton Striker Wayne Rooney Roasts Man City Fans on Twitter After Monday Night Goal

Wayne Rooney won Twitter on Monday night after his strike against Manchester City earned Everton a point.

Rooney opened the scoring in an eventful game, which saw both Kyle Walker and Morgan Schneiderlin sent off as Raheem Sterling salvaged a point for the Citizens.

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

Rooney, who has frequently scored against City in the past, was evidently thrilled with his goal and proceeded to celebrate in front of the home supporters, none of whom were particularly impressed with the England international's strike.

Later on Twitter, Rooney uploaded a photo of himself celebrating the goal alongside the caption: "Always nice to see a few familiar faces."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The post has since been retweeted over 100,000 times, with the goal taking Rooney to 200 Premier League strikes, becoming only the second player to reach that figure alongside Newcastle legend Alan Shearer.





After scoring two goals in his first two league games upon his return to Everton, Rooney could be in line for a recall to the England squad but the 31-year-old remained calm when asked about the prospect of representing the Three Lions again.

“We'll see. I'm just focused on Everton,” he said, as quoted by the Express.

“I’ll speak to Gareth [Southgate] over next few days, we'll have a conversation and see what happens."