Guillem Balague Expects Barcelona to Miss Out on Signing Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho

Guillem Balague believes Barcelona are unlikely to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants, with Liverpool believed to have rejected three transfer bids so far and their owners remain adamant that he will not be sold.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona had been hoping to secure the transfer of Coutinho but their failure to do so now leaves the club needing to switch their sights to other targets, notably Angel Di Maria.

Balague believes Barcelona had not planned for the exit of Neymar and now find themselves struggling in the transfer window as its deadline approaches.

"Barcelona were not prepared for losing Neymar," Balague told Sky Sports News.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Coutinho only became a target when Neymar left.

"Barca didn't work on deals for Jean Michael Seri in the eventuality a move for Coutinho failed, and they thought they had got Marco Verratti when they hadn't.

"Now Barcelona find themselves needing urgent solutions, but they won't get all the players they want.

"If Liverpool are to be believed, they won't get Coutinho, for instance, and they will have to go for other targets."

Barcelona are believed to have given Liverpool a deadline to agree to the transfer but Liverpool are yet to respond and Ernesto Valverde's side are expected to move onto other targets, including Di Maria and Nice's Jean Michael Seri.

Balague added: "Lodging a sizeable third bid (or who knows, even a fourth or fifth) for Coutinho could help Barca negotiate better deals for other targets, though.





"They may be able offer a little less for their targets now - Ousmane Dembele, Jean Michael Seri and their third target, Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain."