Soccer

Huddersfield Town Set to Make a Move for Sochaux Right Back Mickael Alphonse

an hour ago

Huddersfield Town are reportedly preparing an offer for Sochaux right back Mickael Alphonse, as they attempt to increase their squad depth for their maiden Premier League season. 

As reported by RMC Sport, the Terriers, who currently sit second in the table, are targeting the 28-year-old to add depth to their right back position, in which club captain and starting right back Tommy Smith has little competition.

Alphonse has also attracted attention from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, as well as an unnamed club from Ligue 1, but Huddersfield and the Premier League could be the most attractive proposition for the full back, both financially and for the good of his career. 

It is understood, however, that Sochaux have no intention of selling their man, with boss Peter Zeidler remaining firm on his stance that if Alphonse wants to remain a valued member of the Sochaux squad, he will stay without any fuss. 

Newly promoted Huddersfield, in all their new found Premier League wealth, could add to their summer spending sum of around £40m and make the French club an irresistible offer, such is the disparity of finances between the English top flight and the rest of Europe. 

If a move were not to materialise however, Huddersfield fans would still be in dreamland, having made the best possible start to their first Premier League season, already achieving more than anyone could've imagined.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters