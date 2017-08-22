Huddersfield Town Set to Make a Move for Sochaux Right Back Mickael Alphonse

Huddersfield Town are reportedly preparing an offer for Sochaux right back Mickael Alphonse, as they attempt to increase their squad depth for their maiden Premier League season.

As reported by RMC Sport, the Terriers, who currently sit second in the table, are targeting the 28-year-old to add depth to their right back position, in which club captain and starting right back Tommy Smith has little competition.



6️⃣ points

4️⃣ goals

0️⃣ conceded



Some start to life in the #premierleague for @htafcdotcom 👏 pic.twitter.com/LSQEooJllF — Premier League (@premierleague) August 20, 2017

Alphonse has also attracted attention from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, as well as an unnamed club from Ligue 1, but Huddersfield and the Premier League could be the most attractive proposition for the full back, both financially and for the good of his career.

It is understood, however, that Sochaux have no intention of selling their man, with boss Peter Zeidler remaining firm on his stance that if Alphonse wants to remain a valued member of the Sochaux squad, he will stay without any fuss.

Newly promoted Huddersfield, in all their new found Premier League wealth, could add to their summer spending sum of around £40m and make the French club an irresistible offer, such is the disparity of finances between the English top flight and the rest of Europe.

If a move were not to materialise however, Huddersfield fans would still be in dreamland, having made the best possible start to their first Premier League season, already achieving more than anyone could've imagined.

