PSG Line Up Mbappe-Moura Loan Switch With Monaco as French Giants Look to Avoid FFP Breach

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to sign Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with the view to signing him permanently next summer.

That is according to Sky Sports, whose football correspondent Bryan Swanson reported that Les Parisiens want to temporarily bring the striker to the Parc de Princes for the 2017/18 campaign with Lucas Moura going in the opposite direction.

PSG are mindful of breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules after already spending £200m on luring Neymar away from Barcelona, and would have to stump up around £183m to land Mbappe permanently.

With such a monetary outlay likely to mean they'll breach UEFA's guidelines, PSG now hope to convince Mbappe to join them on loan for 12 months before signing him for a big fee this time next year.

Monaco are still resistant to any attempts from their Ligue 1 title rivals to significantly weaken them by prising Mbappe away, and would certainly want a deal to be done now instead of 12 months down the line.

However, PSG are trying to smooth over negotiations by offering winger Lucas Moura in return for the reigning champions.

Divorce seems close now with Monaco Ultras releasing a statement saying Mbappé has 'proved nothing' and 'is not bigger than the institution' — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) August 22, 2017

No word has been uttered about Monaco being open to such a sweetener, although Sky Italia seems to think that any transfer involved Mbappe and Moura is likely to be worth around £128m.

Mbappe has attracted plenty of interest from some of Europe's elite clubs all summer long, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all tracking him.

Mbappe seems happy to agree a season-long loan with PSG. When I was 18 the only loan I completed was for my mate's Hustler magazines. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 22, 2017

The France international played in Monaco's first two league games of this season, but was benched for their third and completely missed the fourth after manager Leonardo Jardim sent him home from training after an apparent falling out.

Reports last weekend appeared to suggest that Mbappe was merely "hours" away from completing a sensational switch to PSG, but those claims proved to be unfounded and the star forward is still on Monaco's books.

Monaco still want their superstar striker to pen a new contract to stay at Stade Louis II, but last season's 26-goal marksman doesn't appear to want to sign fresh terms to stay.

