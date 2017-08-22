Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas' Brilliant Record at Saving Penalties Revealed

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas may have his fair share of critics, but there is no denying he is formidable shot-stopper.

While his handling can go astray from time to time and his kicking sometimes leave a little to be desired, the Costa Rica international remains a tremendously athletic goalie between the sticks and, perhaps more impressively, a tricky man to beat at penalties.

Keylor Navas is the penalty saving specialist. The goalkeeper has saved 50% of the penalties that he has faced as a madridista in LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/RGln5ifU6s — Madrid Xtra (@Madridxtra) August 22, 2017

The 30-year-old has remarkably saved half of the spot-kicks that he has faced as Madrid's number one, according to Madrid's website, with his most heroic act coming during the 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna, diving to his right to keep out Florin Andone's effort.

Navas has faced eight penalties as Madrid's goalkeeper, saving four of them, and his record for Los Blancos in the league is bettered only by Diego Alves.

Navas' spot at Real Madrid has been under constant scrutiny, with many fans of Zinedine Zidane's side hopeful the club can secure the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

However, the Spaniard remains a Red Devils player and Navas has done well regardless, proving to be a tricky man to beat behind Madrid's tough defence, which features the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.