Soccer

Jack Wilshere Confronts Journalist Who Claimed the Player Had Reached 'Career Low' After U23 Scrap

an hour ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has become embroiled in more controversy after causing a brawl in an U23 game on Monday night. The 25-year-old then took to social media after the game to confront a journalist who criticized the player's attitude.

It was Manchester City youngster Matt Smith who was originally in the wrong after a poor tackle on the Arsenal player, but then Wilshere pulled himself up afterwards and pushed the City player who responded over-dramatically.

Another City player Tyreke Wilson then handled Wilshere and the Arsenal player continued his assault on him. After the two players were subsequently sent off they carried on fighting in the tunnel.

Following the scrap, the Sun reported that this was Wilshere's "career low", a comment which the player refuted on social media. He asked if the journalist in question would like to join him for "a sit down". The journalist then replied to the England international saying a "Sit down sounds good".  

There were plaudits for Wilshere before the scrap broke out, with some saying he looked back to his best in the U23 midfield. 

Wilshere also took to Instagram after the game and laughed off his dismissal claiming: "Well, that was eventful felt good to be back on the pitch at the Emirates even though it ended earlier than I thought. My passion and my hunger is back, buzzing for more games."


The Arsenal man will not be suspended for any first team games as a result of his sending off, but he will miss three non-first team games.

