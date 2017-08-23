Soccer

England Captain Wayne Rooney Retires From International Competition

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

English captain Wayne Rooney retired from international competition on Wednesday, says it was time to step away from the game.

Rooney said he talked with England manager Gareth Southgate, who wanted him back on the international squad for the team's World Cup qualifiers next month against Malta and Slovakia.

Rooney, 31, joined Manchester United last season after 13 seasons at Everton.

"Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out," Rooney said in a statement.

Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful."

Rooney leaves England's team having scored and England-record 53 goals in 119 appearances. He played in three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014).

