PSG Set to Sign Kylian Mbappe in 'Coming Days' After Blowing Real Madrid's Wage Offer Out the Water

Paris Saint-Germain look to be in the driving seat to sign highly coveted teen sensation Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes after tabling an astronomical wage offer.

The French club have already signed Neymar for a world record £198m fee in the deal of the summer, but are intent on really laying down a marker by capturing world football's hottest prospect as well.

PSG offering Kylian Mbappé 1900% pay rise. If he moves from Monaco weekly wage would go from £16,000 to £320,000. Real Madrid offer £120,000 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2017

Mbappe, as reported by Sky's Kaveh Solhekol, has been offered a whopping £320k-a-week to join the revolution at the Parc des Princes, which blows Real Madrid's offer of £120k-a-week right out of the water.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco are becoming increasingly resigned to losing the 18-year-old, who set the football world alight last season with some of his performances - particularly in the Champions League.

L'Equipe say they enquired about having Julian Draxler come the other way as part of the potential deal, but the Germany international rejected it.

Monaco have tried to include Julian Draxler in a deal with PSG for Kylian Mbappé, German has rejected it, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. — Get French Football (@GFFN) August 23, 2017

Le Parisien offer a more definitive take on the whole story, and claim that PSG will finalise the deal before the window closes next week - the fee in question being in the region of €150m.

If PSG get their man, it will have been an incredible transfer window for last year's Ligue 1 runners-up, who would be eyeing a return to domestic dominance as well as success in Europe.

