Soccer

PSG Set to Sign Kylian Mbappe in 'Coming Days' After Blowing Real Madrid's Wage Offer Out the Water

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain look to be in the driving seat to sign highly coveted teen sensation Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes after tabling an astronomical wage offer.

The French club have already signed Neymar for a world record £198m fee in the deal of the summer, but are intent on really laying down a marker by capturing world football's hottest prospect as well.

Mbappe, as reported by Sky's Kaveh Solhekol, has been offered a whopping £320k-a-week to join the revolution at the Parc des Princes, which blows Real Madrid's offer of £120k-a-week right out of the water.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco are becoming increasingly resigned to losing the 18-year-old, who set the football world alight last season with some of his performances - particularly in the Champions League.

L'Equipe say they enquired about having Julian Draxler come the other way as part of the potential deal, but the Germany international rejected it.

Le Parisien offer a more definitive take on the whole story, and claim that PSG will finalise the deal before the window closes next week - the fee in question being in the region of €150m.

If PSG get their man, it will have been an incredible transfer window for last year's Ligue 1 runners-up, who would be eyeing a return to domestic dominance as well as success in Europe.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters