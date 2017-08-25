Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
Hertha Berlin's trip to the Westfalenstadion on Saturday will be the first time Borussia Dortmund feature in front of their home fans in the new Bundesliga season.
Both sides managed impressive opening day victories last week. BVB cruised past VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena, while Hertha's home victory against recently promoted VfB Stuttgart was hard fought but deserved.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash in Dortmund:
Team News
Dortmund could be set to welcome captain Marcel Schmelzer back to the starting line up this weekend, with the defender recently returning to training. BVB are still without Raphaël Guerreiro and Erik Durm, so the return of Schmelzer will be welcomed by all at the Westfallenstadion.
Julian Weigl and Sebastian Rode are still absent from Dortmund's midfield, while Marco Reus and André Schürrle have to wait longer before they are returned to the first team.
Valentino Lazaro will be forced to wait before he can make his Bundesliga debut, although the Austrian international could be available for selection after the international break. Injured striker Davie Selke, however, isn't expected to make his Hertha debut until the start of October.
Potential Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis, Bartra, Zagadou, Sahin, Castro, Götze, Philipp, Pulisic, Aubameyang.
Potential Hertha Berlin Starting Line Up: Jarstein, Weiser, Langkamp, Rekik, Plattenhardt, Darida, Skjelbred, Esswein, Kalou, Ibisevic.
