Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 3

After two thrilling weekends of Premier League football, England's top division returns again for the last round of matches before the international break.





Top fixtures include Leicester's trip to Manchester United, Chelsea against Everton and Liverpool's showdown with Arsenal.





There are plenty of fantasy points on offer but who should you be looking to draft in? Here are some pointers.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Jonas Lossl - Huddersfield have taken to the Premier League pretty well, bagging two wins on the trot with Lossl managing to keep clean sheets on both occasions.





Ben Foster - A West Brom defender here or there is essential for any fantasy football team and, with the Baggies recording two consecutive shutouts in the league, Foster is one of the top picks for goalkeepers so far.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Who's Not





Ederson - City haven't had another shocker in buying goalkeepers this summer, have they? The Brazilian could have done more to stop Wayne Rooney's goal on Monday and may not keep a clean sheet at Bournemouth.





Joe Hart - The England international has conceded seven goals in his first two matches for the Hammers, with Slaven Bilic's side looking somewhat shaky at the back.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Eric Bailly - A goal and a clean sheet against Swansea for Bailly, who seems to be Jose Mourinho's first choice centre-back at Manchester United.





Marcos Alonso - Chelsea got their season back on track with the win over Tottenham and Alonso was the decisive man, scoring two goals from left wing-back.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Who's Not





Nathan Ake - Bournemouth have made a poor start to the season, with the Cherries without a point so far, and ex-Chelsea defender Ake is yet to display the form that made him a fan favourite on the south coast last season.





Hector Bellerin - Arsenal have conceded four goals already this season and Bellerin has not been able to help defensively or contribute with assists going forward so far.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Paul Pogba - We're now starting to see the Pogba that everyone was raving about during his time with Juventus, with the France international managing two goals and two assists already this season.





Richarlison - The Brazilian is already proving to be a fan favourite at Vicarage Road, picking up a goal and an assist in his first two Watford matches.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Who's Not





Mesut Ozil - The Germany international seems to be fading as a force at the Emirates, without a meaningful attacking contribution during the opening matches against Leicester and Stoke.





Leroy Sane - City's wealth of attacking options means Sane hasn't had as much game time as he would have liked, and the ex-Schalke man is yet to register a goal or an assist yet.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Romelu Lukaku - With three goals in his opening two Premier League goals for the Red Devils, Lukaku is already paying back his hefty transfer sum and will expect to score against Leicester on Saturday.





Javier Hernandez - The predatory striker returned to form last week with two goals against Southampton and will hope for similar success against Newcastle.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Who's Not





Dwight Gayle - Despite being Newcastle's main man last season, Gayle has been unable to make much of a dent in his opening two fixtures, with the Magpies without a league goal so far this season.





Christian Benteke - The Belgian's first two matches, against Huddersfield and Liverpool, looked as though they could reap some points but so far Benteke has had no luck in front of goal.