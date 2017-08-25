Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Sadio Mane vs Alexis Sanchez - Head to Head in Gameweek 3

Another two Premier League heavyweights square off on Sunday as Liverpool host Arsenal.

The good news for the Gunners is that star man Alexis Sanchez is ready to play after recovering from injury, adding to what looks like a lethal attack alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.

However, Liverpool are not short on options up front themselves, with Sadio Mane the main goal threat alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. So, Mane or Sanchez. Who should you pick for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team? Let's have a look...

Form

Seeing as Sanchez hasn't kicked a ball for Arsenal yet this season, you can't exactly say he's a man in form, especially as the Chile international is coming back from injury.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Mane, on the other hand, scored the winner against Crystal Palace last weekend and contributed an assist during the 4-2 Champions League play-off triumph at Anfield on Wednesday.

Mane wins this round, due to his performances already this season coupled against Sanchez's lack of match practice.

Opposition

Neither Liverpool nor Arsenal have defences they can boast about.

Both sides were all over the place during the first weekend of the season, with Arsene Wenger's side leaking three at home to Leicester and the Reds conceding another triple of strikes to Watford, so if there's one thing we can expect on Sunday, it's goals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Nacho Monreal playing at centre-back and Shkodran Mustafi looking unconvincing, Mane will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing Arsenal this weekend, while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip may not be able to hold back Sanchez if he's on form.

Value

It's a dead heat on the price front, with both Mane and Sanchez costing you a cool £28.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Alongside David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku, the duo are among the game's most expensive players this week, such have been their performances over the past year or so.

But can you back Sanchez to make a scoring return to Arsenal's team? Having not played a match so far this season it's a big risk, and you would perhaps be better advised to draft in Mane instead.