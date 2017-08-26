Subs Deliver as United Maintain 100% Start

Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini ensured that Manchester United kept up their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Leicester City. The Red Devils could even afford to miss a penalty as Kasper Schmeichel saved from Romelu Lukaku

Leicester started quickly in both their opening Premier League games so far but it was Manchester United who had the first chance as Mkhitaryan had an effort blocked.

After a cagey 17 minutes, United had the ball in net as Mata fired in a rebound after Lukaku's shot was saved. The assistant referee raised his flag and called offside with replays suggesting he made just the correct call.

Antony Martial had replaced Marcus Rashford in the starting eleven for United and would put in a teasing cross that was narrowly put wide by Paul Pogba. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was then called into action for the first time as he saved smartly from Juan Mata.

Leicester's first chance came on the counter attack as Okazaki's shot was saved by de Gea. Pogba then left fly from 30 yards and was narrowly off target. Leicester continued to give Pogba an enormous amount of space at the edge of the area and he twice found the Stretford End.

The former Juventus midfielder was running the United show but again he couldn't find the target when required.

Despite conceding 13 shots and 69% possession, Leicester went into the break level at 0-0.

Six minutes into the second half Manchester United were awarded a penalty as Danny Simpson handled. Romelu Lukaku stepped up but Schmeichel produced a brilliant save.

A rare Leicester attack saw de Gea save smartly from Riyad Mahrez. Another chance came for the visitors as Ndidi mishit a volley wide.

It was to be a substitution that would ultimately get Manchester United out of trouble; Marcus Rashford lashed home from a corner with virtually his first touch of the ball.

United throughly deserved their lead having waited 70 minutes to break down Leicester's stubborn defence.

A further Mourinho sub would seal the victory as Fellaini turned in a cross from Lingard on 83 minutes. United comfortably saw out the final minutes to move to a perfect 9 points out of 9.