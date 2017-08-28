Soccer

Leonardo Bonucci Says AC Milan Must Improve on 'Journey of Growth' After Cagliari Victory

an hour ago

Leonardo Bonucci has called on AC Milan to improve on their "journey of growth" after Sunday's narrow 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

The new-look Rossoneri outfit were far from convincing at the San Siro, a second-half free-kick from Suso enough to see them edge past the dogged visitors.

Bonucci was brought in from Juventus as one of a number of high profile Milan signings this summer, alongside Nikola Kalinic, Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And the experienced centre-back has admitted that, despite having won their opening two games, it will take time for the newly assembled side to reach the level of Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli.

"We have closed an important cycle of games," Bonucci said, quoted by Goal. "Our journey of growth has begun. These games help this journey well, they show you the value of spirit and sacrifice.

"Tonight we made things difficult for ourselves, we made mistakes. Now we have the break, when we come back there will be a new cycle awaiting us and we need to be ready."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He added: "We need to live day by day and to improve. This journey should help us make Milan

great again.

"We are only at the start. We need to improve and become more of a team. We are not looking at other teams because Napoli and Juve are a little ahead of us.

"We have to look at ourselves, become a group and leave nothing out there."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters