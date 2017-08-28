Leonardo Bonucci Says AC Milan Must Improve on 'Journey of Growth' After Cagliari Victory

Leonardo Bonucci has called on AC Milan to improve on their "journey of growth" after Sunday's narrow 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

The new-look Rossoneri outfit were far from convincing at the San Siro, a second-half free-kick from Suso enough to see them edge past the dogged visitors.

Bonucci was brought in from Juventus as one of a number of high profile Milan signings this summer, alongside Nikola Kalinic, Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And the experienced centre-back has admitted that, despite having won their opening two games, it will take time for the newly assembled side to reach the level of Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli.

"We have closed an important cycle of games," Bonucci said, quoted by Goal. "Our journey of growth has begun. These games help this journey well, they show you the value of spirit and sacrifice.

"Tonight we made things difficult for ourselves, we made mistakes. Now we have the break, when we come back there will be a new cycle awaiting us and we need to be ready."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He added: "We need to live day by day and to improve. This journey should help us make Milan

great again.

"We are only at the start. We need to improve and become more of a team. We are not looking at other teams because Napoli and Juve are a little ahead of us.

"We have to look at ourselves, become a group and leave nothing out there."