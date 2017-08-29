Soccer

Inter Pursue Loan Deal for Shkodran Mustafi But Arsenal Look to Recoup £35m Paid Last Summer

an hour ago
Internazionale's are attempting to secure a late loan deal for Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi according to reports, but the Gunners would prefer to sell outright and recoup the £35m they paid for the German centre back last summer.

As reported by The Mirror, the Nerazzurri are pushing for a loan deal but Arsenal are not keen. However, the Italian giants may be prepared to include a clause to make the deal permanent next summer. 

Talk of Mustafi's potential London exit has only been intensified by the 25-year-olds benching on the weekend, as he failed to see any action despite the likes of Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal enduring torrid games as Arsenal were thumped 4-0 by Liverpool.


It has been a turbulent summer already in North London, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez refusing to sign new contracts, fellow rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemingly on his way to crosstown rivals Chelsea, and the likes of Gabriel Paulista and Wojciech Szczesny already having departed.

FBL-ENG-PR-COMMUNITY-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Furthermore, in the next few days it is expected that Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez, Mathieu Debuchy and Joel Campbell could join Mustafi in leaving the club, with no known incoming's to be on the way.

