Soccer

Kylian Hazard Joins Older Brother Eden at Chelsea After Blues Complete His Signing From Ujpest

an hour ago

Chelsea have announced the signing of Kylian Hazard - Eden Hazard's younger brother - from Hungarian side Ujpest.

Kylian becomes the third Hazard brother to sign for the Blues, with both Eden and Thorgan Hazard having joined the Stamford Bridge side since 2012.

The player, an attacking midfielder who scored four goals in 35 appearances for Ujpest last season, will go straight into playing for Chelsea's development squad.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Kylian Hazard has today signed for Chelsea from Hungarian side Ujpest, and will join our development squad.


"The 22-year-old, a younger brother of Eden, is an attacking midfielder who started his professional career in his native Belgium, first with White Star Brussels and then Zulte-Waregem. He joined Ujpest in the summer of 2015 and played 42 times for them." 

The player will hope to follow in his brother's footsteps at Chelsea. Since joining the Blues from Lille five years ago, the older Hazard has helped fire the side to two Premier League titles as well as the Europa League title and League Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to tie up a few more deals before the close of the transfer window. They have reportedly agreed a £35m fee with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Fernando Llorente all thought to be potential new signings as well.

