Soccer

Statistics Reveal an Embarrassing Fact About Petr Cech's Time as an Arsenal Player

31 minutes ago

Petr Cech is arguably one of the best goalkeepers ever to have graced the Premier League, but a damning statistic has emerged that perhaps suggests his decline in recent years.

Cech has had his critics over the past couple of seasons now, with many saying the 35-year-old stopper is way past his best.

He has already been at fault for a few goals in the new season, and looked particularly shaky on the opening day against Leicester.

As tweeted by Ladbrokes though, after shipping four at Liverpool on Sunday, the star has actually now conceded more goals in his three years at Arsenal, than he did in his entire 11-year stint as a Chelsea player.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In fairness, it might not be too much of a reflection on Cech - he was shielded by mean defenders over the years at Stamford Bridge such as John Terry, William Gallas, Ricardo Carvalho, Ashley Cole, Branislav Ivanovic, Paulo Ferreira, Cesar Azpilicueta, with a defensively-astute manager in Jose Mourinho.

He undoubtedly isn't the goalkeeper he once was, but Arsenal's leaky defence have not helped his cause over the past few seasons, and the harsher of Cech's critics will be quick to malign him again once they feast their eyes on this statistic.

