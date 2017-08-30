Leading Journalist Claims Inter Are Stepping Up Their Bid to Sign Caen's 'Next Mbappe'

Inter Milan have reportedly advanced talks to sign Caen youngster Yann Karamoh, according to leading Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier in the transfer window it was believed that Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were chasing the 19-year-old, who has been dubbed the 'next Kylian Mbappe' .

However, the Italian giants have now advanced talks to sign Karamoh as they look to strengthen their attacking options following the departure of former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetić to AS Monaco.

The France U21 international gained interest in his breakthrough season last year as he hit the net five times and provided four others on his way to helping Caen survived relegation to Ligue 2 by just one point.

While Caen are in no hurry to sell the newest product of a youth academy which has produced notable players such as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and former France U21 international Lenny Nangis, the club would supposedly part with the player for just £9m.

In a recent interview with Goal, when talking about his future Karamoh stated: "If I had the choice, I would go to a club where I would play ... I want to go to a club where I could continue to evolve to mature in two or three years."

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

And it is understood that the Nerazzurri match these ambitions, with head coach Luciano Spalletti telling Tuttosport that he wants to bring in the Frenchman and have him learn of current stars Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić.

Inter may have scored 72 goals in Serie A last season, but Spalletti has made signing a new striker a top priority for the club.