Swansea City are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches, in one of the most surprising moves of the summer transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the move is all but done and the club are waiting to release an official statement. Swansea are expected to pay a loan fee of around €5m, as Bayern decided against selling the youngster on a permanent deal. The likes of Liverpool, Juventus and both Milan clubs have been strongly linked with the player in recent weeks.

While reports have emerged that Swansea may have an option to purchase the player down the line for a fee of €30m, it's currently expected that Sanches will return to Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign - should the deal be completed.

Swansea fans would certainly be delighted to have Sanches on board, who could become a mainstay in the club's midfield. Becoming a breakout star at Benfica, he was widely tipped as one to watch at Bayern given his impressive performances in the Champions League for the Portuguese side.

Although, game time has been minimal for the 20-year-old, who made 17 Bundesliga appearances last season. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Sanches has failed to make his way up the pecking order, spending the majority of his time on the sidelines.

He now looks set to join up with Swansea boss Paul Clement, who the player worked with at Bayern in the first half of last season. Clement was a part of Ancelotti's coaching staff in Bavaria before taking the role as Swansea coach.