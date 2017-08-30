Soccer

Report: Renato Sanches Close to Completing Shock Loan Move to Swansea City

1:13 | Planet Futbol
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
an hour ago

Swansea City are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches, in one of the most surprising moves of the summer transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the move is all but done and the club are waiting to release an official statement. Swansea are expected to pay a loan fee of around €5m, as Bayern decided against selling the youngster on a permanent deal. The likes of Liverpool, Juventus and both Milan clubs have been strongly linked with the player in recent weeks.

While reports have emerged that Swansea may have an option to purchase the player down the line for a fee of €30m, it's currently expected that Sanches will return to Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign - should the deal be completed.

Swansea fans would certainly be delighted to have Sanches on board, who could become a mainstay in the club's midfield. Becoming a breakout star at Benfica, he was widely tipped as one to watch at Bayern given his impressive performances in the Champions League for the Portuguese side.

Although, game time has been minimal for the 20-year-old, who made 17 Bundesliga appearances last season. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Sanches has failed to make his way up the pecking order, spending the majority of his time on the sidelines.

He now looks set to join up with Swansea boss Paul Clement, who the player worked with at Bayern in the first half of last season. Clement was a part of Ancelotti's coaching staff in Bavaria before taking the role as Swansea coach.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters