Liverpool Legend Claims Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Struggle to Get Into Reds' Midfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed the Reds' newest signing, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, will struggle to get into his preferred midfield role at Anfield.

After being deployed at wing-back for the Gunners on a number of occasions, it is understood that the England international is eager to prove himself in a central midfielder role, and as such made the decision to move to Liverpool to accomplish his goal.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

The 24-year-old secured his move to Liverpool from Arsenal on deadline day in a deal worth £35m, but Carragher claims the impressive start from Jurgen Klopp's midfield has made it difficult to identify exactly where he will be utilised this season.





"He talks a lot about wanting to play in central midfield, so that will be interesting to see how that one plays out because Liverpool have got five or six really good central midfielders," Carragher told Sky Sports News.

"I am not sure if Oxlade-Chamberlain would get in that midfield three if everyone is fit. You still have [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana to come back to the players who performed so well at the weekend.

To be fair I don't actually think we've got a set midfield 3,it's only been settled this season so far because of injury and Coutinho — wayne cox (@cox3100) August 31, 2017

"So it remains to be seen how that one will work. He is a good player for the squad at this moment, but central midfield, I am still scratching my head on that one.

"But with Jurgen Klopp buying him with only 12 months left on his contract, there must certainly be a plan in place for where he is going to play and fit in.

"But for me, I am interested to see how that one works out.''

A role which Carragher believes he Oxlade-Chamberlain could fill at Liverpool is as cover for the Reds pacey wingers, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He added: "I am sure he would have had conversations with Arsene Wenger about playing in central midfield, but maybe he thought he had better options. And his poor injury record does not help.

"But going forward, Liverpool's midfield three were outstanding against Arsenal, while you also have Coutinho to come back, who was Liverpool's best player last season, and Lallana, who was also outstanding.

"So maybe if he plays as a back-up for when Mane or Salah are out, that makes more sense. But he stated he wants to play in central midfield, so that is Jurgen Klopp's problem."