Soccer

Manchester City Outcast Jason Denayer Returns to Galatasaray on Season-Long Loan

an hour ago

Manchester City have confirmed that Belgian international Jason Denayer has left the club to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old is a serial loanee who has spent the last three seasons away from the Etihad Stadium on temporary deals. Denayer has spent time at Celtic and Sunderland, as well as with Galatasaray in a previous loan spell.

The Belgian international made 28 appearances for the Turkish giants during his previous spell with Galatasaray, in 2015/16, and assisted the goal that won the cup final against Fenerbahce. 

Denayer has made eight appearances for the Belgian national team, and will hope that regular football in Turkey will catch the eye of Roberto Martinez, should the Red Devils qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

Denayer has never made a professional appearance for City, despite being one of the club's highest rated talents in the academy between 2013 and 2015. 

The centre-back was one of a couple of unwanted centre-backs in Pep Guardiola's squad, with Eliaquim Mangala also being touted to the likes of Crystal Palace and West Brom. If Mangala leaves, Jonny Evans could finally arrive from the latter. 

