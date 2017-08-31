Soccer

Monaco Winger Lemar 'Decided Against' Move to Arsenal in Spite of Gunners Trio's Best Attempts

41 minutes ago

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar decided against joining Arsenal, despite having spoken to international teammates Alexandre Lacazette, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, according to Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague.

The Gunners launched a £92m bid for the Frenchman, which was accepted by the Ligue 1 club, but it was later revealed that the deal had broken down.

It is believed that Lemar rejected Arsenal in the hope of instead joining Premier League rivals Liverpool.

And Balague has claimed that the 21-year-old was unconvinced even after speaking to Arsenal's French trio ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

There have also been reports that Arsenal withdrew their interest in Lemar with Alexis Sanchez potentially set to stay at the club beyond the close of the transfer window.

Liverpool have already failed with two bids for the left-sided winger, their most recent totalling just £64.8m.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lemar could reportedly be set to wait until the dying hours of the window to see if the Reds equal Arsenal's offer.

It appears that any move to the Emirates is now unlikely to materialise, however, which could prevent Sanchez from completing his desired switch to Manchester City.

Lemar has started for France in their game against the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Thursday night, alongside Koscielny and Giroud.

He scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Monaco last season as the principality club lifted the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters