Monaco Winger Lemar 'Decided Against' Move to Arsenal in Spite of Gunners Trio's Best Attempts

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar decided against joining Arsenal, despite having spoken to international teammates Alexandre Lacazette, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, according to Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague.

The Gunners launched a £92m bid for the Frenchman, which was accepted by the Ligue 1 club, but it was later revealed that the deal had broken down.

It is believed that Lemar rejected Arsenal in the hope of instead joining Premier League rivals Liverpool.

On Thomas Lemar. Player decided against move to #AFC. Lacazette, Koscielny and Giroux went to his bedroom to convince him (all with France) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

And Balague has claimed that the 21-year-old was unconvinced even after speaking to Arsenal's French trio ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

There have also been reports that Arsenal withdrew their interest in Lemar with Alexis Sanchez potentially set to stay at the club beyond the close of the transfer window.

Liverpool have already failed with two bids for the left-sided winger, their most recent totalling just £64.8m.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lemar could reportedly be set to wait until the dying hours of the window to see if the Reds equal Arsenal's offer.

It appears that any move to the Emirates is now unlikely to materialise, however, which could prevent Sanchez from completing his desired switch to Manchester City.

Lemar has started for France in their game against the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Thursday night, alongside Koscielny and Giroud.

He scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Monaco last season as the principality club lifted the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.