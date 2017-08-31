Soccer

Tottenham Star Returns to the Club After Being Unable to Train With England Squad All Week

an hour ago

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier has left England's training camp to return to his club after being unable to participate all week through in.

The news came courtesy of the England national team's official Twitter, who said that the former Burnley defender had sustained an injury whilst on club duty, and he won't be able to play against Malta and Slovakia.

Trippier missed Spurs' opener against Newcastle on the opening day of the season through injury, but started against Chelsea and Burnley in their last two home matches, although he could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

There aren't any details of the injury at this early stage, and he will likely be assessed by Tottenham's medical team when he gets back to determine how long he could be out for.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

If it's an injury that'll sideline him for a few weeks then it comes at a bad time for the player given that the club have completed the signing of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivorian has joined the club for a fee in the region of £23m and will likely come straight into the team if Tripper hasn't recovered by the time the Premier League returns.

