Juventus Plot €10m Move for Liverpool's Emre Can When Window Reopens in January

Juventus are plotting another approach for Liverpool's Emre Can, having failed to secure their man in the summer, the January window presents a new opportunity for the Old Lady.

The German remains at a contract crossroads with Liverpool, as doubt lingers over his future role within the squad. Can is upset about incomings that may push him out of the side, such as Naby Keita's arrival at the end of this season.

This presents the 23-year-old with a big decision, going into such a pivotal time in his career - a move to a big club such as Juventus is certainly on the cards. According to talkSPORT, the Italians are desperate to land their target and believe that a €10m (£9.2m) offer in January may convince Liverpool to cash out.

Having a £23m offer rejected on deadline day, Jurgen Klopp is desperate to keep Emre Can on board - especially given his performances this season. The player in question has gone up a gear in recent months, having joined the club in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen. Recently scoring a brace against Hoffenheim, his first during his time at the Reds, Can has thoroughly impressed in Liverpool's midfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool run the risk of losing Can on a free come July. Juventus are aware of the stuttering negotiations and are hoping to tempt him away from Anfield in January.

Liverpool will be wary of losing Can to another English club in particular, and Juventus' offer gives them the opportunity to avoid unwillingly strengthening a rival. Liverpool will be confident of reaching an agreement over a new contract, however, Klopp admitted that negotiations are "not perfect" currently.