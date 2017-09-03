2 Man Utd Players Being Investigated by HMRC Over Alleged Tax Dodging

HMRC are investigating "at least two" Manchester United players over alleged image rights tax dodges, the Daily Mail have reported.

They are reportedly among a group of up to 200 Premier League players under scrutiny for the use of private companies to save money on tax bills.

An agreement established in the 2014-15 season allowed clubs to pay a fifth of their players' wages through 'image rights' companies.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

This means that the player avoids income tax on the money and clubs reduce their National Insurance contributions.





The United players said to be under investigation are not expected to have knowingly avoided paying taxes.

The Daily Mail claim that one of the players is a "household name on international duty over the past few days". The club and his agent have declined to comment on the allegations.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It was revealed earlier this year that over 100 players, 39 clubs and 13 agents were under investigation.





A HMRC spokesman said: "We rigorously enforce the rules and tackle firmly anybody who games the system. Since 2014-15 we have delivered £269million in extra tax from tackling rule-breakers in the football industry generally."

United return to Premier League action with a trip to Stoke City next weekend after the international break.

Jose Mourinho's side sit top of the early table having won all three of their opening games without conceding a goal.