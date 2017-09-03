Bayern Munich Enforcer Arturo Vidal at the Centre of Tug-of-War Between Italian Giant Duo

Bayern Munich's star enforcer Arturo Vidal is at the centre of a battle between two Italian heavyweights - AC Milan and Inter Milan - according to a report in Tuttosport, as per ESPN.

The Chilean midfield general will only have a year remaining on his existing contract next summer, and if reports are anything to go by, both Italian clubs will fight tooth and nail to land the player, with Bayern keen to recoup most of their original £33m outlay in 2015.

Vidal was at the epicentre of controversy last week after hinting that he was considering retiring from Chile's national team, amid claims of unfair treatment by the media.

This was after local newspapers suggested that the Bayern star had been involved at an incident at the casino in Chile, resulting in the player being interviewed by police. This claim was subsequently refuted by both Vidal and law enforcement officials.

Ahora deben estar felices los mala leche qué hay en este país!!!😡😡😡 pero no se preocupen, cada vez me falta menos para irme!!!👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/i9bnNjM1QZ — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) September 1, 2017

Vidal declared that the Chilean press were attempting to 'stain his image' and may have had a debilitating effect on La Roja's preparations for their World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay, in which they surprisingly lost 3-0.

After the game, Vidal tweeted: "Now they must be happy those tetchy [people] we have in our country!!!

"But don't worry, each time I'm closer to leaving."