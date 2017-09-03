Soccer

Bayern Munich Enforcer Arturo Vidal at the Centre of Tug-of-War Between Italian Giant Duo

an hour ago

Bayern Munich's star enforcer Arturo Vidal is at the centre of a battle between two Italian heavyweights - AC Milan and Inter Milan  - according to a report in Tuttosport, as per ESPN.

The Chilean midfield general will only have a year remaining on his existing contract next summer, and if reports are anything to go by, both Italian clubs will fight tooth and nail to land the player, with Bayern keen to recoup most of their original £33m outlay in 2015.

Vidal was at the epicentre of controversy last week after hinting that he was considering retiring from Chile's national team, amid claims of unfair treatment by the media.

This was after local newspapers suggested that the Bayern star had been involved at an incident at the casino in Chile, resulting in the player being interviewed by police. This claim was subsequently refuted by both Vidal and law enforcement officials.  

Vidal declared that the Chilean press were attempting to 'stain his image' and may have had a debilitating effect on La Roja's preparations for their World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay, in which they surprisingly lost 3-0.

After the game, Vidal tweeted: "Now they must be happy those tetchy [people] we have in our country!!!

"But don't worry, each time I'm closer to leaving."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters