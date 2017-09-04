Soccer

Brazilian Superstars Neymar and Philippe Coutinho Prank International Mascot During Training

2 hours ago

Brazilian superstars Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have played a hilarious prank on the country's mascot during a training session. 

The dastardly deed did help to put a smile back on Coutinho's face who was reported to be heartbroken after his dream move to Barcelona fell through after Liverpool refused to sell him. 

Neymar had started Barca's long press for Coutinho after he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a record €222m with his international teammate set to replace him, but The Sun report that the prank has helped to boost his mood. 

Coutinho distracted the unsuspecting Canarinho, the giant yellow lucky charm bird of Brazil, while Neymar crouched down behind him. A courtesy push from the Liverpool man sent the poor mascot toppling over before the duo ran off laughing from the angry bird.

Barcelona made three bids throughout the transfer window as they attempted to bring Coutinho to the Nou Camp, the last reported to be worth £118m plus several extra add-ons. 

Liverpool, however, held firm rejecting the bids and keeping their star man for another season. While Coutinho was eager for the deal to go through he put the speculation behind him for Brazil's match against Ecuador on Friday where he scored in their 2-0 victory. 

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Paulinho, who did manage to complete a move to the La Liga giants, scored opened the scoring before Coutinho doubled their lead shortly after.

That win secured the no.1 spot in their qualifying group with three games still remaining. Brazil square off with Colombia next who are 11 points behind them in second place.


