Soccer

Jerome Sinclair Hits Out at Sheffield United Over Video Showcasing the Club's Transfer Deadline Day

an hour ago

Amidst all the transfer deadline day madness, online sports publication Bleacher Report, posted a short documentary, going behind the scenes at Sheffield United, ostensibly giving fans an in-depth look at how clubs conduct transfer business.

Among the targets discussed and identified in the documentary, the possibility of loaning former Liverpool striker, Jerome Sinclair, from his parent club Watford was discussed.

Image by Simon Ironmonger

In the video it was said that according to Sinclair's agent "the next time you see Jerome, it will be up in Sheffield, and he'll be signing".

However, Sinclair has refuted such suggestions, revealing his side of the story via a series of posts on the social media platform, Twitter.

Sinclair posted: "This footage is very one-sided and misleading. I was approached, but nothing was agreed.

"I am very happy at Watford and am looking forward to the season. Don't believe everything you read or watch!"

Whether the communications between Jerome Sinclair, his agent and Sheffield United were purposefully misinterpreted remains to be seen, although for the time being it seems Sinclair is content playing at Vicarage Road.

