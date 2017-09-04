Three-Time World Cup Winner Pele Claims Neymar's Move to PSG Is a 'Good Opportunity'

For Brazilians, few people in football's opinions will carry more weight than that of Pele.

Thus, the Selecao legend's backing of Neymar's controversial move to Paris Saint Germain will give the former Barcelona man some much needed respite from the intense scrutiny he has been placed under.

When PSG purchased Neymar from Barcelona for a fee of £197m the football world was sent into shock. The world record transfer fee set at £89m by Paul Pogba in 2016 had just been shattered.

Of course questions were asked of Neymar's ambition however, in an interview with Marca, Pele has backed his compatriot's decision.

When asked about his opinions on Neymar's move to the French capital, the three-time World Cup winner and FIFA Player of the Century said: "At the moment the best player in Brazil is Neymar and I think the move for him was very good because there was huge competition with Messi at Barcelona.





"I think it's a good opportunity for him and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he's capable of," he added. "But it's also very dangerous when you get given that responsibility."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

So far, throughout his time in Paris, Neymar has scored three goals and made three assists in as many games, in a flying start to life in Ligue 1.

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia on the horizon, and Brazil having already qualified for the group stages, fans will be hoping their talisman will continue his emphatic form throughout the duration of the season as the Samba outfit look to add a sixth World Cup to their trophy cabinet.