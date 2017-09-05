Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

The top two teams in CONCACAF will meet Tuesday when Costa Rica hosts Mexico in a World Cup qualifier.

Mexico leads the hexagonal stage of CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying with 17 points, while Costa Rica is in second with 14. The hosts are coming off an impressive 2–0 win at the United States, while Mexico beat Panama 1–0 in its last game.

The top three teams in CONCACAF earn automatic World Cup slots, while the fourth-place finisher enters an intercontinental playoff round. The United States, Panama and Honduras are all jockeying for the No. 3 and 4 slots; Mexico and Costa Rica have put substantial distance between themselves and the competition.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game.

How to watch

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, Telemundo

