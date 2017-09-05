Eric Dier Jokes That Marcus Rashford 'Wasn't So Good to Begin With' in England Win 'But Got Better'

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Eric Dier jokingly criticised Marcus Rashford's mistake that led to Slovakia scoring the opening goal in Monday night's World Cup qualifier in a hilarious post-match interview.

England came back from a goal down to win the tie 2-1 with help from a goal and an assist from Rashford.

Reaction: @England's Dier has a joke with Rashford about his performance tonight "It wasn't so good to begin with but it got better!" pic.twitter.com/Jb0kdur2tI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 4, 2017

When asked about Rashford's performance where the youngster managed to play both hero and villain, Dier responded: "It wasn't so good to begin with but it got better!"

The young Manchester United forward showed his intelligence when he provided a good ball for Dier's equaliser, before pulling England in front with a superb goal from outside the box. The England fans applauded Rashford's performance when the youngster was substituted late in the game.

Dier went on to say: "He did really well. It's a fantastic show of character to make a mistake for them to score and then come back and score himself, to score the winner, which gets us even closer to the world cup."

Rashford was aware of his earlier mistake, saying: "I think it was an important goal today, I think we started a bit slow today, and me on a personal note, but we got back into the game altogether, and we got the win in the end so that's all the matters."

England are now extremely close to World Cup qualification with a five-point advantage and only two games left.

Gareth Southgate's team welcome Slovenia to Wembley next, before travelling to Lithuania for their final tie of the qualification campaign.