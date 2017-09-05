The United States will face Honduras on the road Tuesday in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The U.S. is coming off a 2–0 home loss to Costa Rica, potentially a serious setback in World Cup qualification. A loss to Honduras would be disastrous for Bruce Arena's side, which currently has eight points in the hexagonal portion of CONCACAF qualifying.

Mexico leads the region with 17 points, while Costa Rica has 14. The U.S. is in third with eight points, level with Honduras and one ahead of Panama. Three teams from CONCACAF automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup, while the fourth-place team will enter a playoff with an Asian side.

Tuesday's game isn't must-win for the United States, but dropping all three points would put the team in poor position entering the final two games of qualifying.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 5:36 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, NBC Universo

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.