Soccer

VIDEO: Real Madrid Star Marcelo Showcases His Skills in Training Tekkers Footage

35 minutes ago

Footage has emerged of Real Madrid Star Marcelo showcasing his awesome skills in front of goal in a training session for the La Liga giants.

Depsite the fact that the seasoned defender is embarking on his 12th season at the Bernabeu, the 29-year-old looks to be in the prime of his playing career.

The video, posted by the club's official twitter, shows Marcelo superbly controlling a crossed ball in the box, before elegantly taking it round two defenders and slowly sliding it in the net past the keeper.

Madrid began their latest La Liga campaign with a crushing 3-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, but Zinedine Zidane's side were frustrated by a stubborn Valencia side that held them to a 2-2 draw.

Zidane will hope his side can ease their way past Levante on Saturday as the Frenchman looks to put their struggle against Valencia behind them.

Real also begin their Champions League campaign against Cypriot First Division side Apoel Nicosia who travel to the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Zidane will be looking to make history this season with a third consecutive Champions League conquest. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo is only half way through his suspension for pushing a match official in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. The Portugal star will miss games against Levante and Real Sociedad.

Promising youngster Marco Asensio has stepped up for Real in Ronaldo's absence, with the 21-year-old scoring a brace in Real's stalemate against Valencia.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters