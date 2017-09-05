VIDEO: Real Madrid Star Marcelo Showcases His Skills in Training Tekkers Footage

Footage has emerged of Real Madrid Star Marcelo showcasing his awesome skills in front of goal in a training session for the La Liga giants.

Depsite the fact that the seasoned defender is embarking on his 12th season at the Bernabeu, the 29-year-old looks to be in the prime of his playing career.

The video, posted by the club's official twitter, shows Marcelo superbly controlling a crossed ball in the box, before elegantly taking it round two defenders and slowly sliding it in the net past the keeper.

Madrid began their latest La Liga campaign with a crushing 3-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, but Zinedine Zidane's side were frustrated by a stubborn Valencia side that held them to a 2-2 draw.

Zidane will hope his side can ease their way past Levante on Saturday as the Frenchman looks to put their struggle against Valencia behind them.

Keylor Navas, Luca Zidane and Marcelo in the Real Madrid changing room.



Real also begin their Champions League campaign against Cypriot First Division side Apoel Nicosia who travel to the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Zidane will be looking to make history this season with a third consecutive Champions League conquest.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only half way through his suspension for pushing a match official in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. The Portugal star will miss games against Levante and Real Sociedad.

Promising youngster Marco Asensio has stepped up for Real in Ronaldo's absence, with the 21-year-old scoring a brace in Real's stalemate against Valencia.